Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

MCRI stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

