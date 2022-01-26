JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.