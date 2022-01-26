John Ramsay Acquires 30,000 Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($128,710.20).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. Babcock International Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.24) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.20 ($4.72).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

