Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 652 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

