Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 323,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116,587 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

