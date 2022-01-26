Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 212,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,938,841 shares.The stock last traded at $31.01 and had previously closed at $31.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.