JustBet Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $192,662.33 and $112.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.05 or 0.06691160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.16 or 0.99879071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00049276 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

