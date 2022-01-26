K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$32.72 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$32.02 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.71. The stock has a market cap of C$349.35 million and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.20.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

