K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.46. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 56.67.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

