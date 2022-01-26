Kalata Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $44,286.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalata has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00048591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.54 or 0.06607444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00054310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,339.75 or 0.99692214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00051931 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.