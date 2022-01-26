Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaman stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.03 and a beta of 1.31. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

