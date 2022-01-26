Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Down 29.4% This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $603,806.09 and $897.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.58 or 0.06601980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.86 or 1.00031299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.