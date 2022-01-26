Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,353.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

