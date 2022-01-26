Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €300.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €300.00 ($340.91) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($190.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €177.03 ($201.16).

HLAG stock traded up €1.40 ($1.59) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €245.00 ($278.41). 21,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €243.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €212.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a 1 year high of €295.00 ($335.23).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

