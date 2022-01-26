Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 500 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 500 price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. HSBC set a CHF 492 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 460.49.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

