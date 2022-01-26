Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,313. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

