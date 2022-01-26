Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinder Morgan has the largest network of natural gas pipelines in North America that spreads across almost 70,000 miles. The company’s midstream properties are linked to all the prospective plays in the United States that are rich in natural gas. These extensive networks of gas pipelines provide it with stable fee-based revenues. Also, its Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) project is viewed as a game-changer. The company recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings owing to higher contributions from the Permian Highway Pipeline and a rebound in fuel demand. However, its balance sheet weakness is concerning. A decline in CO2 sales and crude volumes is affecting the company’s business. Also, a significant drop in project backlog is hurting the company’s bottom-line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

