Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 355 ($4.79) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.99) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 365.60 ($4.93).

LON KGF opened at GBX 321.50 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 345.55. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.26).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

