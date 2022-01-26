Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 1,220 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

SYY opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.