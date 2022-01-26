Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 1,647 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,877.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 790.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.