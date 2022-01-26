Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 284 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total value of $3,649,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,044,709 shares of company stock worth $712,635,325. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.