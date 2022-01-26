Kings Point Capital Management Buys 300 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 600.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $301.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.35. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

