Kings Point Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,000 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

