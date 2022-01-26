Kings Point Capital Management Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after acquiring an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

