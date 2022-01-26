Kings Point Capital Management Has $128,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Kings Point Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWG opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $173.05 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.624 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

