Kings Point Capital Management Has $178,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

