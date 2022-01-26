Kings Point Capital Management Has $191,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.