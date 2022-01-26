Kings Point Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $296,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $439.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.18.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

