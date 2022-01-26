Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

