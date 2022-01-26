Kings Point Capital Management Sells 2,846 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 952,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

