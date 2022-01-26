Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 208,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 77,508 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KC. Citigroup cut their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

