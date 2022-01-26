Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €115.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGSPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($135.23) to €115.00 ($130.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

KGSPY stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.97. 21,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

