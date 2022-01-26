Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

