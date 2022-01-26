Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.61

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

