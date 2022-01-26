Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KOS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 19,162,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489,307. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 3.46.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

