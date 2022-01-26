Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 12557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Specifically, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,114 shares of company stock worth $1,663,400 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

