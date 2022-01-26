Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

