Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.