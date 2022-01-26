Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lands’ End worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

