Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.75

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $6.95. Lantronix shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 185,397 shares.

LTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $201.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock worth $4,999,849 over the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

