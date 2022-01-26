Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 8,700 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,205.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

