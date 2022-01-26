Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.06. The firm has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

