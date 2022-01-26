Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.68

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 123356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,783,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after acquiring an additional 472,095 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,426,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 212,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

