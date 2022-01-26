Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,859. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

