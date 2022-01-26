Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

LCUT stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $329.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $32,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Lifetime Brands worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

