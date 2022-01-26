Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.53 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $167,999.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00290951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

