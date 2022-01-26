Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. 783,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.