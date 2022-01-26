Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.92. 55,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,817. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.29.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

