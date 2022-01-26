Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $385.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,817. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.29. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.29.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

