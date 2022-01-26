Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.29. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.29.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

